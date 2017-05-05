The Criminal Conscience: Woman deep in drugs over 12-year span gives birth in jail

Jenn Holloway By Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WLFA) – A Tampa Bay area woman found herself convicted of ten felonies by the time she was 30.

Her downfall? Drugs, over a 12-year span.

Twice, she gave birth behind bars.

Today, Melissa Cutchin is clean and often visited the Sarasota County Jail to share her story with others.

Cutchin shares that story in the video above, with News Channel 8’s Jenn Holloway.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s