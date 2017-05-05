The Criminal Conscience: Woman deep in drugs over 12-year span gives birth in jail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WLFA) – A Tampa Bay area woman found herself convicted of ten felonies by the time she was 30.

Her downfall? Drugs, over a 12-year span.

Twice, she gave birth behind bars.

Today, Melissa Cutchin is clean and often visited the Sarasota County Jail to share her story with others.

Cutchin shares that story in the video above, with News Channel 8’s Jenn Holloway.

