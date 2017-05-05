Tampa fatal crash causes traffic delays

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fatal accident in Tampa in the early morning hours is causing traffic delays for commuters.

Waters remains closed at Edison and El Portal which is just west of North Boulevard and 275.

WFLA Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey suggests taking Sligh instead of Waters and North Boulevard instead of Edison.

The crash involved two vehicles and four people. Of those four people, two were transported and one passed away.

One car hit a sign and the other car hit a building.

As a result of the crash, poles are down cutting the power.

Teco is still on the scene, trying to repair the power.

This story is developing. Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates. 

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s