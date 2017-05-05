Tampa fatal crash causes traffic delays

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fatal accident in Tampa in the early morning hours is causing traffic delays for commuters.
Waters remains closed at Edison and El Portal which is just west of North Boulevard and 275.
WFLA Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey suggests taking Sligh instead of Waters and North Boulevard instead of Edison.
The crash involved two vehicles and four people. Of those four people, two were transported and one passed away.
One car hit a sign and the other car hit a building.
As a result of the crash, poles are down cutting the power.
Teco is still on the scene, trying to repair the power.
This story is developing. Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
