Suspect tries to escape from Pasco deputies by hiding in water

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Hudson due to a report of possible petit theft.

When deputies arrived, they discovered Joshua Culp was the suspect, and Culp had an outstanding Pasco County warrant for Grand Theft.

When deputies went to detain Culp, he escaped from the side window of his bedroom. Deputies attempted to intercept him on the side of the house, but the defendant ran and jumped into the adjacent canal.

Culp then swam out into the channel and hid in the mangroves. Several units were called to the location, including K-9 and air units.

Culp refused to reemerge.

A citizen helped and gave deputies his boat to go after Culp.

The deputies located Culp clinging to a tree in the water. Responders had to jump into the water to arrest Culp as he continued to resist arrest.

This incident took place on November 15, 2016.