Student describes being bitten by snake at Orlando area school

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A Florida county is on alert after a student was bitten by a venomous snake at school.

The 14-year-old Seminole County eighth-grader is lucky his stay in the hospital was short.

WESH 2’s Dave McDaniel spoke with the teenager about what happened.

“It was extremely frightening. I thought I was going to die. The whole experience is just crazy,” Devin Waxman, 14, said.

Devin Waxman was walking in between class periods on Monday at Markham Woods Middle School. Everything was routine until Waxman heard a noise.

“I was walking from third period and I threw my water bottle away. It made a sound, startled the snake and bit my leg. It latched on and I had to kick it off and I had to get out of there,” he said.

Hot and dry weather recently has prompted an uptick in the number of snakes out and about, visibly searching for a water source. Water moccasins have been spotted in Seminole County neighborhoods and near homes.

The snake that bit the teen was never captured, but Waxman said he believes it was a moccasin.

Devin Waxman spent a few hours in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery. It was a so-called “dry bite,” experts said, meaning no venom. That came as a huge relief for Kim Waxman, Devin Waxman’s mother.

“I was sitting there, Googling, trying to figure out what was going on. Why did his leg look like that?” Kim Waxman said.

Devin Waxman is back in school, and the school’s campus has been treated with a snake repellent around the perimeter. All parents countywide are being told to talk with their kids about being on the lookout for snakes like never before and reporting what they see.

“It freaked me out a lot,” Devin Waxman said.

