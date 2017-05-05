St. Pete trainer’s license revoked after cocaine found in 5 greyhounds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)—A veteran trainer from St. Petersburg had his license permanently revoked after several of his greyhounds tested positive for cocaine in their systems, according to records from the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Malcolm McAllister’s racing license was permanently suspended on April 24 after state racing authorities found cocaine in five of his dogs in January.

McAllister, 70, reportedly has not disputed the findings and waived his right to a hearing.

He denies any knowledge of how the drugs ended up in the dogs’ system and said the incidents occurred while he was in the process of hiring a new trainer and using four different helpers.

According to DBPR records, Florida’s greyhound industry had 46 cocaine positives in less than a decade.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES