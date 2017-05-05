SPCA Tampa Bay waiving adoption fees this Saturday

(WFLA) — All animals are available for adoption at SPCA Tampa Bay on Saturday for free.

The SPCA Tampa Bay is able to do this because of support from PRAI Beauty.

SPCA Tampa Bay cares for more than 8,000 animals that are admitted each year.

The adoptions team focuses on matchmaking, which means making sure pets are a good fit for a potential family’s lifestyle. This helps team members match an animal with the right forever home.

You can find your new furry friend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The SPCA Tampa Bay is located at 9099 130th Avenue North in Largo.

