SPCA Tampa Bay waiving adoption fees this Saturday

(WFLA) — All animals are available for adoption at SPCA Tampa Bay on Saturday for free.
The SPCA Tampa Bay is able to do this because of support from PRAI Beauty.
SPCA Tampa Bay cares for more than 8,000 animals that are admitted each year.
The adoptions team focuses on matchmaking, which means making sure pets are a good fit for a potential family’s lifestyle. This helps team members match an animal with the right forever home.
You can find your new furry friend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The SPCA Tampa Bay is located at 9099 130th Avenue North in Largo.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Adorable sea lion pups released after rehabilitation in California
- Rare baby bear makes debut at Queens Zoo in New York
- The latest bizarre beverage: pickle juice soda
- Kids and parents search for fidget spinners, but why?
- VIDEO: Tampa Bay community creates PSA for autism awareness
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.