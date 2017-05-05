Riverfest 2017 Schedule of Events

TAMPA, Fla. – The 3rd Annual Tampa Riverfest will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 and Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Presented by Friends of the Riverwalk in conjunction with the City of Tampa, this free event will run the entire length of the Riverwalk and will feature family-friendly activities and events showcasing Tampa’s cultural institutions, local music and restaurants.

One of the new events this year is the Hot Dog Festival. Highlighting its new partnership with Nathan’s Hot Dogs, Tampa’s Riverfest will host a live Hot Dog Eating Contest at Curtis Hixon Park on Saturday, May 6th. This exciting contest will serve as an official qualifier event sending one man and one women to The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island. Other events include a wiener dog derby that will benefit the Florida Dashshund rescue and a hot dog tasting event.

The evening activities will include the hugely popular Hot Air Balloon Glow on Saturday evening and a Free Pops in the Park Concert with Florida Orchestra on Sunday evening as the grand finale of Tampa Riverfest 2017, culminating in a thrilling fireworks show at the end of the concert.

The events and entertainment are free and open to the public. Vendor items will be available for purchase, and a portion of each purchase supports the Friends of the Riverwalk.

ABOUT FRIENDS OF THE RIVERWALK

Friends of the Riverwalk is a privately funded, local non-profit that supports special events, family oriented activities and beautification along the Riverwalk. Its goal is to enhance the quality of life and build a stronger sense of community for Tampa Bay by honoring the waterfront in a way that inspires citizens and visitors to enjoy it as well as actively invites participation in city life. To learn more about Friends of the Riverwalk, please logon at http://www.thetampariverwalk.com.

A full list of events is below. For more information, please visit http://www.thetampariverwalk.com/activities/riverfest-2017.aspx

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday: May 6, 2017

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Downtown Tampa

• Hot Dog Festival

• Wiener Dog Derby (10 am-5 pm) Benefiting Florida Dachshund Rescue

• The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest Tampa, FL Qualifier (7 pm)

• Best of Tampa Bay Hot Dog Competition. Purchased ticket gets several samples of hot dogs with audience voting (4 pm-8 pm)

• RiverFest Concert featuring live performances from local and regional bands (12 pm-10 pm)

• Hot Air Balloon Glow (8:30-9:00 pm)

MacDill Park in Downtown Tampa

• Hillsborough County Schools Stage featuring student performances (10 am – 5 pm)

• The Plank “pop-up bar” returns, plus roaming food vendors and live art (11 am – 7 pm)

Tampa Convention Center & Sail Pavilion in Downtown Tampa

• Live music at the Sail Pavilion and Pirate Water Taxi, Eboats, Tampa Water Bikes, Paddle board, kayak and more!

Cotanchobee Park in Downtown Tampa

• Asia Fest (10:30 am – 2 pm)

Water Works Park at Historic Tampa Heights

• Gasparilla Stand-Up Paddleboard Invasion (7:30 am – 2 pm)

Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Tampa

• Kids of Imagination Play Area & Secret Walls Graffiti War Competition. (1:00 pm – 3:00 pm)

Sunday: May 7, 2017

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Downtown Tampa

• Music Festival in the Park (12 pm – 7 pm)

• The Florida Orchestra Free Pops in the Park Concert (7:30 pm)

• Fireworks at the conclusion of the Florida Orchestra Concert (9:15 pm)

MacDill Park in Downtown Tampa

• Live bands (12 pm – 7 pm)

• The Plank “pop-up bar” returns, plus roaming food vendors and live art (11 am – 730 pm)

Tampa Convention Center & Sail Pavilion in Downtown Tampa

• Live music at the Sail Pavilion and Pirate Water Taxi, Eboats, Tampa Water Bikes, Paddle board, kayak and more!

Water Works Park at Historic Tampa Heights

• Live music at Ulele Sunset Lawn – The Lint Rollers and Coo Coo Ca Choo. (1:30 pm – 5:00 pm)

Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Tampa

• Kids of Imagination Play Area & Secret Walls Graffiti War Competition. (1:00 pm – 3:00 pm)