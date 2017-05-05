Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: April 24 to 28

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed four Tampa Bay eateries from April 24 to April 28, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Pepe’s Cuban Café at 1900 Oak Grove Blvd. in Lutz

April 26, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 28 Violations

Raw animal food was stored over cooked food. Raw shell eggs were stored over Cuban sandwiches in the cooler.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in walk-in cooler. Raw chicken was placed over raw pork.

Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 5 live roaches were crawling on the floor in front of the 3-compartment sink, 6 were on the side of the ice machine, 1 was found on the walk-in cooler, 1 was in front of the mop sink, 1 was near the microwave, 1 was next to the stove, 1 was in the mop sink, 1 was on the wall across from the walk-in cooler, and 1 was on a shelf above a mop sink.

No soap was provided at the hand-wash sink in the bar area.

A slicer blade guard and blade was soiled with old food debris.

The interior of an oven had a heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris.

April 28, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

Spring Hill Diner at 3426 Deltona Blvd. in Spring Hill

April 26, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 10 Violations

40 dead roaches were found under an ice machine and under some tiles.

Potentially hazardous cold food on a buffet was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 4 live roaches were found under the floor tile under an ice machine, one was next to the refrigerator, 4 were next to the steam table under the tile, 2 were in the wheels of a reach-in cooler, 12 were by a hand sink in the kitchen, and 2 were in a crack in the wall by the hand sink in the kitchen.

Roach excrement and droppings were found on shelf legs and under a hand sink in the kitchen.

The hand-washing sink was not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink.

April 27, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 1 violation

Mickey Quinns at 19703 Gulf Blvd. in Indian Shores

April 27, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 34 Violations

Cooked potentially hazardous food was not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. Raw beef was stored over cooked peppers and raw beef was stored over bar fruit.

Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found: 3 live roaches were found on the cook’s line, 1 live roach was found in the wheel cooler unit, 1 live roach was found on the wall behind a cooler, 1 live roach was found behind an oven, and 1 live roach was found in the dish room.

A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse. This includes cooked peppers, half and half, Shepherd’s pie, and potato soup.

Sour cream was opened and held more than 24 hours and not properly date marked after opening.

The hand-washing sink was not accessible for employees to use, due to items stored in the sink.

No soap was provided at the hand-washing sink.

Single-service articles were improperly stored. Straws were placed on the floor in the store-room.

The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.

A build-up of grease, dust, and debris was found on the hood filters.

Dead roaches were found on the premises. 6 dead roaches were in the kitchen above a prep table, 3 were in a storeroom, 1 was in a storeroom next to the bar, and 1 was dead next to the door.

Onions were stored on the floor.

April 28, 2017: Restaurant Reopened with 9 violations

Motor City Pasta Co at 108 Main St. in Inverness

April 26, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 37 Violations

Raw mushrooms were not washed prior to preparation.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 5 were on the soda system, 2 were in a hole in the wall behind hand-washing sink, 30 were under a soda compressor.

Roach excrement and droppings were present on a shelf over the hand-washing sink.

A slicer blade guard was soiled with old food debris.

A wall was soiled with accumulated black debris in the dishwashing area.

Cucumbers were found with mold-like growth. A Stop Sale Order was issued.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen.

There was no hot running water at a 3-compartment sink.

There was no running water at the mop sink.

There was no soap provided at a hand-washing sink.

The hand-washing sink was not accessible for employee use due to it being blocked by a garbage can.

There was an accumulation of a black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.

The wall was soiled with accumulated black debris in the dishwashing area.

April 27, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 6 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from April 24, to April 28, 2017.

Non-exempt fish was offered raw or undercooked that has not undergone proper parasite destruction.

Raw animal food was not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in walk-in cooler. Chicken was not separated properly from pork.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included ham, chicken, and pork.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. Raw pork was stored over pickles.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1 dried dropping was found on a tray on dry storage shelf.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen.

Raw beef was stored over ready-to-eat noodles.

A Stop Sale Order was issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. A dead bug was found in the corn starch bag.

The wall was soiled with an accumulation of black debris in the dishwashing area.

Raw chicken was not properly separated from raw seafood in the holding unit.

The following potentially hazardous cold foods were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit: raw hamburger, raw chicken, crab cake, cooked onion, pepper, onion, and tomato.

The bathroom facility was not clean.

Tomato slices with mold-like growth were found on the reach-in make table.

An employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing their hands.

There was a presence of insects, an excessive amount of flies were in the closed dumpster.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen area.

Food with mold-like growth was found. A Stop Sale Order was issued.

An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and working with food.

An employee touched their soiled apron and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment and touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands.

Shell eggs were in use or stored with cracks or broken shells. A Stop Sale Order was issued.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat containers of sauce in the walk-in cooler.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live roach was crawling on a wall by the mop sink,1 live roach was crawling on the floor at the front counter, 1 was crawling on the food prep table at cook line, 1 live roach was crawling on wall by steam table, 1 live roach was crawling on the floor under a sink, and 1 live roach was on some to go containers.

An Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment, and touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing their hands.

