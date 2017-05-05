Police: Car driver ran red light in Vegas school bus crash

By Published:
Authorities investigate a school bus crash Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A passenger car driver ran a red light and caused a school bus crash that injured 15 children on the bus, the bus driver and a child in her car, police and school officials in Las Vegas said Friday.

The 70-year-old driver of the Ford Taurus was killed and the 10-year-old girl who was with her was seriously injured following the Thursday morning crash at a busy crossroads several miles northeast of downtown, authorities said.

The girl was in critical condition Friday at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, hospital spokeswoman Danita Cohen said.

Forty children were aboard the bus, and 14 received moderate injuries, Clark County school police Capt. Ken Young said Friday. School officials said Thursday that 48 children were on the bus, and 15 were injured.

That tally included the bus driver, identified by Las Vegas police as Dawn Rice, 40, of Las Vegas. She also was treated at a hospital and released, Young said.

Clark County school transportation chief Shannon Evans credited Rice, a driver with 13 years’ experience who had been temporarily assigned to the middle school bus route, with immediately radioing for help after the crash.

“That driver’s first words out of her mouth were, ‘I need help. My kids need help. Please come help my kids,’ ” Evans told reporters.

Children described being tossed from their seats when the bus veered through a fence and toppled on its side in a dusty vacant lot.

Children are taught at least twice a year how to evacuate through escape hatches on the roof and the back of a bus in case of an emergency, Evans said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO MORE TOP STORIES 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s