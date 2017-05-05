Online book club for Harry Potter fans to launch in June

NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling is launching a free online book club for fans and newcomers to her “Harry Potter” series.
The Wizarding World Book Club will launch in June in celebration of the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” the first in what would become a seven-book series.
The online community “aims to surprise and delight those who have never read a Harry Potter book, as well as returning readers who want to join the conversation,” says Pottermore, Rowling’s digital publishing arm.
The club says its goal is to “create a global community of Harry Potter readers who are communicating with each other as they are reading the same book, at the same time.”
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Judge disqualifies self from player’s case after criticizing USF football coach Charlie Strong
- Hillsborough commissioners concerned by plan to dump human waste near Little Manatee River
- VIDEO: Man in underwear crashes into patrol car, is tased during bizarre encounter in Pasco
- Pilot at controls of Sarasota emergency landing tells how it happened
- Authorities: Drunk,disorderly deputy arrested at daughter’s soccer practice in Polk Co.
- ‘Gray death,’ the drug that looks like concrete, kills in one dose
- 8 dogs saved from possible dog fighting operation in Hernando County