Morales has 2 HRs, 5 RBIs to rally Blue Jays over Rays 8-4

Tampa Bay Rays' Steven Souza Jr. flips his bat as he draws a bases-loaded walk from Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Francisco Liriano during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Kendrys Morales had two late homers and drove in five runs, helping the Toronto Blue Jays rally from a three-run deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 on Friday night.

Morales hit a two-run shot during the seventh inning and completed his 18th career multihomer game with a three-run drive off Jumbo Diaz (0-2) in a five-run eighth that put Toronto ahead 8-4.

Justin Smoak added a solo homer in the decisive eighth and finished with two RBIs for Toronto, which avoided becoming the major league’s first 20-loss team (10-19). Aaron Loup (1-0) limited the Rays to one run after Tampa Bay loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh.

Daniel Robertson and Derek Norris each homered for the Rays. Chris Archer struck out 11 in six-plus innings.

