Judge sets man’s bail at exact amount accused of stealing from mother

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (WESH) — A Merritt Island man is accused of exploiting his own mother for $100,000.

Investigators said they found a paper trail of big spending from Craig Lansing on cars, hotels and restaurants.

Lansing has gone from staying at fancy hotels to living in the Brevard County Jail. Investigators said he stole more than $100,000 from his elderly mother’s bank accounts.

An arrest warrant said Lansing moved in with his mother last year and soon started spending the money her late husband had left her in an account at a local credit union.

There are pages and pages of alleged illegal withdrawals on file.

The largest expenditure was for a Mercedes which the warrant said would have cost his mother more than $166,000 including interest.

Lansing defended himself in an affidavit, saying “all the charges were authorized by Mrs Lansing.” The document said “Lansing declared that he transferred funds … to cover the cost of home repairs.”

Lansing said his mother was with him on his many trips to the bars and restaurants. In court, the prosecutor asked for restrictions on his bail.

A judge set Lansing’s bail at $121,092.33, the exact amount he said Lansing is accused of stealing from his mother.

The arrest warrant affidavit said Lansing’s mother has been diagnosed with memory loss.

