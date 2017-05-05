Is your house spying on you?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You may be inviting voyeurs to snoop in your home, and you don’t even know it.

Electronic devices like Smart TV’s, security cameras, Amazon Echo, Google Home, and that fancy new doorbell with a camera, are vulnerable to hacking.

Cybersecurity professor Laura Malave of St. Petersburg College warns that these items can bring trouble when they’re installed in homes. “You are giving away some of your privacy when you’re using these devices.”

There are documented cases of Smart TV’s sending information about viewing habits to 3rd parties for advertising purposes. And, if somebody hacks your password, it’s possible people could spy on you with your own security cameras, or perhaps, even your laptop webcam.

“Privacy is privacy. I don’t care if your God himself is coming down to look at me. At least warn me,” said home electronics user Candi Taylor.

But, these spying devices do not give any warning that they are peering into your private life.

There are simple ways to protect yourself. But, many people just fail to take steps to guard their privacy.

Tonight at 5, we’ll show you the mistakes people make and how you can avoid becoming a victim.

