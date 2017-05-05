Headlines: Tree falls on car in Clearwater; Siblings okay after lightning strike; Weekend forecast

TODAY’S WEATHER
A cold front is approaching and we will see some more rain tonight. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Tree crushes car in Clearwater, woman and grandson inside
- Is your house spying on you?
- Suspect tries to escape from Pasco deputies by hiding in water
- Student describes being bitten by snake at Orlando area school
- Two siblings injured after lightning strike in Tampa
- Septic Company confuses manholes and pumps raw sewage into Bay
- Parents’ concerns growing over reported violence, lack of discipline at Seminole Middle School
- Arrest made in Lakeland’s first homicide of the year
- Tampa fatal crash causes traffic delays
