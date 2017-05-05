Florida to create reform schools memorials and rebury bodies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Legislature has voted to rebury the bodies of children whose remains were found on the site of a now shuttered reform school.
The Florida Senate voted unanimously for a bill Friday that would also set aside money to build two memorials regarding the boys who lived and died at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys. The bill heads to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott.
Nearly 100 boys died between 1900 and 1973 at the school located near Marianna, some 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Tallahassee.
The bill authorizes creation of a memorial at the state Capitol and one near Marianna. It also calls for reburying victims of a 1914 fire at the school cemetery in Marianna and to rebury other remains in Tallahassee.
The legislation would also allow portions of the shuttered campus to be turned over to Jackson County.
