Florida to create reform schools memorials and rebury bodies

By Published:
University of South Florida associate professor Christian Wells attempts to cut loose a block of dirt and clay containing skeletal remains. Wet conditions meant that the team removed the remains encased in dirt so that they can be dried in a laboratory setting and then examined. from the University of South Florida removed the first remains from the cemetery at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Fla on Sept. 2, 2013.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Legislature has voted to rebury the bodies of children whose remains were found on the site of a now shuttered reform school.

The Florida Senate voted unanimously for a bill Friday that would also set aside money to build two memorials regarding the boys who lived and died at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys. The bill heads to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott.

Related: Reform school horrors relived as Florida prepares an apology

Nearly 100 boys died between 1900 and 1973 at the school located near Marianna, some 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Tallahassee.

The bill authorizes creation of a memorial at the state Capitol and one near Marianna. It also calls for reburying victims of a 1914 fire at the school cemetery in Marianna and to rebury other remains in Tallahassee.

The legislation would also allow portions of the shuttered campus to be turned over to Jackson County.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s