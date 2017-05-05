Florida Legislature agrees to pay private schools more

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida could increase the amount of money it pays for private school vouchers under a bill passed by the Florida Legislature.

Both the House and Senate on Friday voted for a bill (HB 15) that increases the amount paid to private schools that enroll students in the state’s tax credit scholarship program. The program currently serves more than 98,000 students and is primarily used by children from low-income families.

The legislation, which heads next to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott, also expands eligibility for a separate program that helps children with disabilities.

If the measure is signed into law, private schools would receive between 88 percent and 96 percent of what public schools receive for each student.

Some Democrats voted against the bill. They complained the state is doing more to help private schools than public schools.

