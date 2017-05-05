Duck shows up at Polk County man’s home and makes it her own

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County man is stuck with a duck that showed up at his home one day, and hasn’t left since.

Richard Martin admits he doesn’t mind.

Martin tells WFLA he got home from work one night and found a duck sitting in his grass.

When he got out of the truck, the duck, now named Daisy, started following him.

Several weeks later, Daisy can still be found hanging around his home. Daisy follows him everywhere, including the nearby lake, where Martin has tried to take her several times.

“No matter what, when I go to leave, she follows me home,” Martin said. “It’s about a mile and a half!”

Martin called police and the city, but has been told they can only pick up the animal if it is injured.

Martin came to the realization that Daisy has made his home, her own.

So, he has taken Daisy under his wing, making sure she is comfortable for as long as she wants to stay.

