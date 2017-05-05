Pilot killed in plane crash at Clearwater Airpark

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Rescue crews are responding to a plane crash at Clearwater Airpark.

It happened at 1000 Hercules Avenue North.

Clearwater Police and Fire Rescue confirm the pilot was killed. The pilot was the only person on the plane.

The plane came to rest upside down off the taxiway.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the crash.

This is a developing situation.  Stay on WFLA.com for more updates.  

