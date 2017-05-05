Cops: Scammers posing as water department employees target elderly Pinellas citizens

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —Pinellas detectives are warning the public to watch out for scammers posing as employees of the water department.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says three elderly citizens were targeted by this scam within the past ten days.

The victims were visited by people who claim they’re with the water department. They’ll tell the victims they need to fix a water leak at their home. Once they’re inside the home, one suspect distracts the victim while another one steals their valuables.

Detectives are urging citizens to not let anyone inside their home before contacting their local water department or the sheriff’s office to verify their status.

They are looking for two male suspects between the ages of 40 and 50 in connection to this scam.

One suspect is described as a bearded man with a heavy build. He may be wearing glasses.

The other is a white male with a slim build.

They were seen in a new Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been asked to contact Detective Weil of the Burglary and Pawn Unit at 727-582-6337. To remain anonymous, you should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or http://www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

Those who call CrimeStoppers may be eligible for a reward.

