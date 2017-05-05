Cops: Sarasota sheriff’s office employee accused of tampering with evidence in former cop’s attempted murder case

By Published:
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A sheriff’s office employee was arrested again for her involvement with a criminal investigation into a former cop jailed on attempted murder charges, according to The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office.

Former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputy Frankie Bybee

Carson Plank, 23, was responsible for collecting evidence against Frank Bybee, who officials say tried to kill a 79-year-old woman. But according to deputies, Plank ignored physical evidence and the victim’s report to cover up his alleged crimes.

She was first arrested in February after investigators said she was untruthful about her involvement in the case, and charged with providing false information to law enforcement.

Then further investigation revealed she did not submit a photo evidence that showed blood and hair inside the victim’s home.

Investigators were able to recover that photo and a text Plank had sent Bybee, which read “Frankie, she said you tried to kill her.” Three minutes later, Plank assured Bybee, “…we squashed it.”

Plank was arrested for a second time on Friday and charged with tampering with physical evidence, a felony charge.

She was released on a $1,500 bond and placed on administrative leave.  Her employment status is pending the outcome of criminal and internal investigations.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s