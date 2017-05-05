Cops: Sarasota sheriff’s office employee accused of tampering with evidence in former cop’s attempted murder case

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A sheriff’s office employee was arrested again for her involvement with a criminal investigation into a former cop jailed on attempted murder charges, according to The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office.

Carson Plank, 23, was responsible for collecting evidence against Frank Bybee, who officials say tried to kill a 79-year-old woman. But according to deputies, Plank ignored physical evidence and the victim’s report to cover up his alleged crimes.

She was first arrested in February after investigators said she was untruthful about her involvement in the case, and charged with providing false information to law enforcement.

Then further investigation revealed she did not submit a photo evidence that showed blood and hair inside the victim’s home.

Investigators were able to recover that photo and a text Plank had sent Bybee, which read “Frankie, she said you tried to kill her.” Three minutes later, Plank assured Bybee, “…we squashed it.”

Plank was arrested for a second time on Friday and charged with tampering with physical evidence, a felony charge.

She was released on a $1,500 bond and placed on administrative leave. Her employment status is pending the outcome of criminal and internal investigations.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES