Cops: Heroin, syringes found in teacher’s purse

SAPULPA, Okla. (WFLA)—A second grade teacher in Oklahoma was arrested on drug and embezzlement charges on Monday when police found dozens of needles, heroin, meth and Suboxone in her purse, according to an affidavit.

Court records show another teacher reported Megan Sloan, 27, to Holmes Park Elementary administrators after Sloan left her Facebook account open on another teacher’s computer. The teacher had reportedly read a message in which Sloan detailed how she pawned school items and sold heroin.

Once those details came to light, school administrators contacted authorities who came to the school to question Sloan.

They say she confessed to using the drugs before they even searched her purse and found heroin.

“She says her kids have never had access to her purse,” Sapulpa Police Lieutenant Philip Diehl told local affiliate KWTV.

“This particular morning the purse was left in the classroom, because as soon as she arrived at work she was called down to the office, and so she set her purse down and left.”

Diehl said they found multiple, maybe 40 syringes, some empty, inside her purse.

