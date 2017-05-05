Cops: Elderly man falls victim to lottery scam in Haines City, suspects at large

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA)—Haines City police say an elderly man fell victim to a lottery scam that cost him $19,000 in cash and they’re looking for those responsible.

It happened on Thursday at 1:30 pm.

Cops say the unidentified man was approached by two male suspects at the Family Dollar located at 1683 Hinson Avenue, who told him they had a winning lottery ticket worth $750,000.

They said they couldn’t cash it out because of their immigration status. They promised him the winning ticket in exchange for $19,000 in cash.

The men then drove the victim to a nearby Bank of America where he withdrew $10,000 from a teller.

They then went to another Bank of America in Poinciana where the victim withdrew the remainder of the cash.

Once the suspects received all of the cash, police say they told the victim to go back into the bank to obtain a form. He did, and when he returned, the suspects were nowhere in sight.

One of the suspects was described as a Hispanic male with a dark skin complexion. The other was described as a skinny Hispanic male with a light skin complexion. They both speak Spanish.

It’s unclear whether they are armed, given that no weapon was used or displayed to the victim.

They may be driving a black Dodge Journey.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been asked to contact Detective Chris Colon at 863-632-2647, or the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636 ext.2239 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Those who call CrimeStoppers may remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.

