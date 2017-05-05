Chef Todd Hall
Cinco De Mayo Guacamole
2 ea. Ripe Hass Avocados
1 ea. Serrano Chile
1 ea. Medium Sweet Onion
¼ cup Chopped Cilantro
½ tea Kosher Salt
Squeeze ½ Lime
½ ea. Diced Fresh Tomato Optional
History of Guacamole
Guacamole dates back to the Aztecs – The Aztecs referred to guacamole as ahuaca-mulli which
translates roughly to avocado sauce or avocado mixture.
This concoction was very similar to what you might fix now in your own kitchens today.
Avocados, the main ingredient in guacamole, are a New World food that became quite popular
with the Spaniards. It is said the Spaniards liked their avocados three ways, with salt, with
sugar or both. Although actual guacamole recipes were not well preserved the Spaniards
documented their likes for
the avocado fruit. The Aztecs believed the avocado to be an aphrodisiac. Clearly this had
something to do with the popularity of the food with the Spaniards.
Another reason for the popularity of the fruit was the fact that the avocado has the highest fat
content of any fruit. The Aztecs had a very low fat diet compared with today’s standards.
You can understand how a fruit that contained life sustaining fats and protein could become
so highly regarded.
Cinco de Mayo: Guacamole
