Bradenton house fire under control

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday the Bradenton Fire Department responded to a house fire.
The first responding units found smoke and flames coming from the front of the home.
The homeowner and children were not home, but an occupant was found outside the home. The occupant was transported to Blake Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
The fire was contained around 1 a.m. and the total property damage is estimated at $67,000.
The house is in the 2700 block of 19th Avenue West.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bradenton Fire Department and State Fire Marshals Office.
