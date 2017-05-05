Bill passes allowing Florida craft distilleries to sell more bottles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Legislation allowing consumers to purchase up to six bottles of craft liquor per label a year is heading to the desk of Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

The Florida Senate passed the bill (HB 141) unanimously on Friday. The current law, which was approved in 2013, allows customers to purchase only two bottles per label per year. Consumers will be able to purchase from a gift shop located on the distiller’s property.

The American Craft Spirits Association says Florida is 10th in the nation in number of craft distilleries.

A Senate bill at the beginning of session would allow customers to purchase as many bottles of craft liquor that they want, along with allowing distillers to sell liquor at one other sales room located in the same county. But that changed through committees.

