8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | May 6-7

1. 3rd Annual Tampa Riverfest This year’s Riverfest will feature a live Hot Dog Eating Contest, wiener dog races, food and much more. Saturday & Sunday. Get the details here.

2. Casa Tina’s Cinco De Mayo Festival Celebrate Mexico at this Dunedin restaurant’s annual street party on Friday & Saturday. Get the details here.

3. Free Comic Book Day Get your hands on a free comic book at participating comic book stores on Saturday. Get the details here.

4. Tarpon Springs Night in the Islands Greek dancing, food and more at the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. Get the details here

5. Have some free, colorful fun Military get free admission to Crayola Experience in Orlando during the month of May. Get the details here

7. Give a shelter animal a furr-ever home All animals available for adoption at SPCA Tampa Bay in Largo on Saturday, May 6, will have their fees waived. Get the details here.

8. Garden Tour Walk at the Garden Club of St. Petersburg A special walk to see the gardens at six historic South Pasadena homes. Get the details here.

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add it on our Out & About section. http://8.wfla.com/1zWdKvD

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

