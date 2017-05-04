VIDEO: Amputee, 7, returns to school with prosthetic blade, gets heartwarming reaction

BBC via EBU

BIRMINGHAM, U.K. (WFLA)—A seven-year-old British girl was given a heartwarming welcome when she showed off her sports blade to playground friends for the first time.

Anu, who had her leg amputated shortly after birth has always worn a prosthetic leg, which stopped her from moving around easily. But her new custom-made sports blade allows Anu to run and dance freely.

“Is that your new pink leg?” asks one of the girls.

“Wow!” exclaims another child, while a little girl gives her a hug.

According to The Telegraph, the blade was made possible after a £1.5m funding injection given to the UK’S National Health Service last year. The money was allocated for new research and to ensure children have access to activity prosthetics that help them run and swim.

