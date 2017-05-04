USF leading the way in breakthrough treatments for urinary incontinence

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Coughing, sneezing, vigorous exercise, all things that can trigger an embarrassing problem for women of all ages, urinary incontinence. The problem is there is cutting edge treatment available and women don’t even know it’s available.

“Women don’t understand the disease process. They don’t seek care. They are embarrassed by it, and they’re usually not coming into the office, to say this is a problem for me, and I really want treatment,” said Dr. Renee Bassaly of USF Health.

USF Health is leading the charge in breakthrough treatments for women suffering in silence with tibial nerve stimulation.

“We’re actually stimulating the nerve through the acupuncture needle,” said Dr. Bassaly.

The sessions are painless and non-invasive and can show promise in a matter of weeks.

Bassaly went on to explain that this is not just a problem women face after childbirth.

“One out of three women are dealing with this problem in all age groups,” said Bassaly.

