Trump trips to Mar-a-Lago cost at least $1.2M for air travel

Mar-a-Lago is seen from the media van window, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla., before President-elect Donald Trump departs for Palm Beach International Airport and onto New York. Trump was spending the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with family at his Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — New documents released by a conservative group show two of President Donald Trump’s recent weekend trips cost taxpayers more than $1.2 million.

The documents released Thursday by Judicial Watch are some of the first to put a price tag on Trump’s frequent visits to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Florida, club. The numbers reflect only the costs associated with the president’s plane, Air Force One. Not included are expenses for Secret Service protection or support vehicles provided by the Department of Defense.

The documents show that a trip in early February cost about $670,000, and a second trip in March cost about $612,000.

Judicial Watch obtained the documents from the U.S. Air Force under the Freedom of Information Act.

