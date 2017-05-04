The Latest: Britain’s Prince Philip will cut his workload

By Published: Updated:
A London black taxi drives past the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace, in London early morning Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) – The Latest on Prince Philip to reduce his workload (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will stop carrying out public engagements sometime between now and August.

The palace said Thursday that the 95-year-old Philip will continue heading numerous charitable organizations but will not play an active role attending engagements.

In the past Philip has suffered heart problems but has maintained a vigorous public schedule.

___

7:15 a.m.

Buckingham Palace officials tell The Associated Press that a meeting of royal household staff has been called, but one says there is “no cause for concern.”

The officials spoke Thursday after a report by Britain’s Daily Mail of an unusual meeting of royal household staff sparked speculation about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, 91, and her husband, Prince Philip, 95.

One of the officials said the meeting is not related to the health of any senior royals. Three palace officials spoke to AP only on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Elizabeth and Philip appeared to be in good health Wednesday. The queen met with Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace and Philip made an appearance at a London cricket club.

One of the officials said household meetings are called from time to time.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s