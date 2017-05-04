Ringling’s final circus to be broadcast on Facebook Live

By Published:
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus
Members of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus perform(AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus began in the 19th century. But it will broadcast its final show on the most 21st century of channels: Facebook Live.

The company told The Associated Press this week that the final performance of the “greatest show on earth” on May 21 will be streamed live on the social media network and on the circus website.

Feld Entertainment owns the iconic circus. Earlier this year, the company announced that it was closing up its circus tent for good in May.

The circus’s decline happened due to a variety of factors. Declining attendance, combined with high operating costs, changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups all contributed to its demise.

The final show will take place in Uniondale, New York, and will be broadcast in its entirety.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s