Rare baby bear makes debut at Queens Zoo in New York

QUEENS, N.Y. (WFLA) — We can “bearly” contain our excitement.
The first Andean bear was born in New York City’s Queens Zoo in the winter and he finally made his debut.
These animals are the only bear species native to South America.
They are adoringly known as “spectacled bears” because the markings on their faces sometimes look like glasses.
The Queens Zoo is breeding the animals as part of the Species Survival Plan.
According to the Wildlife Conservation Society, there are fewer than 18,000 Andean bears remaining in the wild.
In general, the bears are relatively small compared to some other bear species with this no-name little guy only weighing 25 pounds.
Adult males usually weigh between 250-350 pounds and females rarely exceed 200 pounds.
