Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Shrimp Tacos Two Ways

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos with Avocado Verde and Pepita Avocado Shrimp Tacos

Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with a fresh salad blend, guacamole, tortilla chips, and tres leche cake for dessert.

Serve tacos immediately after assembling to keep tortillas fresh and tacos crispy.

Recipe: Chipotle Shrimp Tacos with Avocado Verde

Total Time – 10 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 (10-oz) boxes frozen cilantro lime shrimp

1 tablespoon chipotle-garlic seasoning

1 Haas avocado, chopped

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup queso fresco (or feta) cheese, crumbled

1 cup salsa verde

1 lime, for juice

4 small flour tortillas (or taco shells)

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, leaves only

Steps:

1. Prepare shrimp following stove top package instructions; stir in seasoning. Chop avocado; slice onion. Crumble cheese.

2. Gently toss avocado with salsa. Cut lime into wedges. Place 5–6 shrimp in each tortilla. Top with avocado mixture, onion, cilantro, and queso fresco. Serve with lime wedge.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 270kcal; FAT 12g; SAT FAT 3g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 105mg; SODIUM 1410mg; CARB 25g; FIBER 5g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 4g; VIT A 8%; VIT C 25%; CALC 8%; IRON 4%

Recipe: Pepita Avocado Shrimp Tacos

Total Time – 10 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup queso fresco (or feta) cheese, crumbled

1 lime, for juice

1 (10-oz) box frozen cilantro-lime shrimp

4 hard taco shells (or tortillas)

1 Hass avocado, sliced

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup Caesar dressing

1 cup lettuce shreds

1/4 cup pepitas seeds (or sunflower seeds)

Steps:

1. Chop cilantro. Crumble cheese. Squeeze lime for juice (1 tablespoon).

2. Prepare shrimp following stove top package instructions. Warm taco shells following package instructions. Slice avocado and onion.

3. Whisk lime juice and dressing, until blended. Place in each taco shell: lettuce shreds, two slices avocado, 5–6 shrimp, onion, cilantro, cheese, and pepitas. Drizzle with dressing. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 330kcal; FAT 21g; SAT FAT 3.5g; TRANS FAT 1g; CHOL 115mg; SODIUM 750mg; CARB 18g; FIBER 5g; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 6g; VIT A 4%; VIT C 15%; CALC 8%; IRON 6%