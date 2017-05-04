Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Shrimp Tacos Two Ways

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos with Avocado Verde and Pepita Avocado Shrimp Tacos
Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with a fresh salad blend, guacamole, tortilla chips, and tres leche cake for dessert.
Serve tacos immediately after assembling to keep tortillas fresh and tacos crispy.

Recipe: Chipotle Shrimp Tacos with Avocado Verde
Total Time – 10 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:
1 (10-oz) boxes frozen cilantro lime shrimp
1 tablespoon chipotle-garlic seasoning
1 Haas avocado, chopped
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup queso fresco (or feta) cheese, crumbled
1 cup salsa verde
1 lime, for juice
4 small flour tortillas (or taco shells)
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, leaves only

Steps:
1. Prepare shrimp following stove top package instructions; stir in seasoning. Chop avocado; slice onion. Crumble cheese.
2. Gently toss avocado with salsa. Cut lime into wedges. Place 5–6 shrimp in each tortilla. Top with avocado mixture, onion, cilantro, and queso fresco. Serve with lime wedge.
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 270kcal; FAT 12g; SAT FAT 3g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 105mg; SODIUM 1410mg; CARB 25g; FIBER 5g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 4g; VIT A 8%; VIT C 25%; CALC 8%; IRON 4%

Recipe: Pepita Avocado Shrimp Tacos
Total Time – 10 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup queso fresco (or feta) cheese, crumbled
1 lime, for juice
1 (10-oz) box frozen cilantro-lime shrimp
4 hard taco shells (or tortillas)
1 Hass avocado, sliced
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup Caesar dressing
1 cup lettuce shreds
1/4 cup pepitas seeds (or sunflower seeds)

Steps:
1. Chop cilantro. Crumble cheese. Squeeze lime for juice (1 tablespoon).
2. Prepare shrimp following stove top package instructions. Warm taco shells following package instructions. Slice avocado and onion.
3. Whisk lime juice and dressing, until blended. Place in each taco shell: lettuce shreds, two slices avocado, 5–6 shrimp, onion, cilantro, cheese, and pepitas. Drizzle with dressing. Serve.
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 330kcal; FAT 21g; SAT FAT 3.5g; TRANS FAT 1g; CHOL 115mg; SODIUM 750mg; CARB 18g; FIBER 5g; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 6g; VIT A 4%; VIT C 15%; CALC 8%; IRON 6%

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s