Police investigate death in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is actively working a death investigation after a man in his thirties was found dead inside a St. Pete home.

The unidentified body was found at a residence on 7726 34th Avenue North.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing situation. Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this story.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES