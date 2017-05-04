Police investigate death in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is actively working a death investigation after a man in his thirties was found dead inside a St. Pete home.
The unidentified body was found at a residence on 7726 34th Avenue North.
No further information was provided.
This is a developing situation. Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this story.
