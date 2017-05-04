Police: Crash shuts down stretch of SR 60 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police have responded to a crash on SR 60.
It happened near the intersection of 21st Street.
The road is shut down in both directions at this time, according to the Tampa Police Department.
No further details were provided.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing situation.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- 2 siblings injured after lightning strike in Tampa
- Anti-Muslim movie played in Tarpon Springs High School class
- Judge disqualifies self from player’s case after criticizing USF football coach Charlie Strong
- 8 On Your Side: Is it safe to medicate pets with Xanax, Valium, or other human drugs?
- Down Syndrome Network president convicted of stealing from charity
- ‘Gray death,’ the drug that looks like concrete, kills in one dose
- 8 dogs saved from possible dog fighting operation in Hernando County