Military service dog missing in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The New Port Richey Vet Center needs your help to locate a missing military service dog.

“Aquino” is a cream-colored labradoodle and he is missing in New Port Richey.

He is a U.S. veteran’s service dog and needs to be found as soon as possible.

He ran out of the Vet Center in New Port Richey and was last seen this morning in the vicinity of Deer Park Elementary School near Little Road.

There is a reward of $1,000 being offered for his safe return.

If you see Aquino, please call The Vet Center at (727) 372-1854 immediately.

