Military service dog missing in New Port Richey

By Published:

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The New Port Richey Vet Center needs your help to locate a missing military service dog.

“Aquino” is a cream-colored labradoodle and he is missing in New Port Richey.

He is a U.S. veteran’s service dog and needs to be found as soon as possible.

He ran out of the Vet Center in New Port Richey and was last seen this morning in the vicinity of Deer Park Elementary School near Little Road.

There is a reward of $1,000 being offered for his safe return.

If you see Aquino, please call The Vet Center at (727) 372-1854 immediately.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s