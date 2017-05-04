Memorial and museum planned for site of Pulse nightclub

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history will become a permanent memorial and ultimately a museum, Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma announced Thursday.

Poma said she has established a task force to create plans for a permanent memorial, scholarships and a museum honoring the 49 people who were killed at the nightclub last June.

Poma said her foundation, the One Pulse Foundation will fund the project.

The fund will support the construction and maintenance of the memorial, community grants to care for the survivors and victims’ families, and scholarships in the names each of the 49 victims.

The task force is an appointed volunteer coalition of family members of victims, survivors, and local community leaders.

They will give recommendations and guidance to the Board of Trustees to create, build, and financially maintain the memorial at the Pulse site.

The task force, which is still being formed, will break into different subcommittees that will each play a role in the gathering of data that will reflect the wishes of the victims’ families, the survivors, and the community at large.

Poma said she has visited memorials around the country, including those in Oklahoma City and New York City, looking for guidance and input.

Poma’s announcement that she intends to take on the project herself comes months after she turned down a $2.25 million offer for the club from the city of Orlando.

