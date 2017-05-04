May the Fourth be with you: A celebration of Star Wars

HOLLYWOOD, CA (AP/WFLA) — It’s a celebration taking place in a galaxy not so far far away.
May the Fourth, as in “May the Fourth Be With You” has become a day to celebrate all things Star Wars.
Retailers like Target, Amazon, and Walmart are all celebrating as well, with Star Wars promotions and deals.
Star Wars’ official website says “May the Fourth” references can be traced to 1979, but the day took off once the Internet started connecting fans.
According to Mashable here are a few facts about Star Wars:
- Chewbacca’s voice is a mix of different animals including a bear, badger, lion and walrus.
- Jabba the Hut was not originally meant to be a slimy slug, but a was supposed to be a fuzzy creature.
- Other than Harrison Ford, Burt Reynolds along with Al Pacino, Jack Nicholson and Christopher Walken were some of the top contenders to portray Han Solo.
- The language the Ewoks speak is a combination of Tibetan and Nepalese.
So May the Fourth be with you today, but remember, tomorrow is the Revenge of the Fifth.
