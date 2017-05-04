Judge disqualifies self from player’s case after criticizing USF football coach Charlie Strong

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A judge who criticized University of South Florida football coach Charlie Strong for the actions of his players Wednesday has disqualified herself from a case involving a player.

Hillsborough County Judge Margaret Taylor blasted Strong, even questioning if he is fit to lead the Bulls.

“While USF may not be the top-ranked school in the nation, I was never ashamed being an alum until now,” said Judge Taylor.

Taylor was presiding over a first appearance hearing for defensive end Ladarrius Jackson, accused of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

In another incident, Tampa police arrested former player Hassan Childs after a road rage incident in March. Childs was shot in the road rage incident.

