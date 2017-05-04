Hot air balloon lovers take to clouds at Akita Sky Festa

JAPAN (NBC) – Hot air balloon lovers are taking part in the Akita Sky Festa in Northern Japan.

Folks in Japan are enjoying the Golden Week holidays.

The 26th edition of the Akita Sky Festa is underway in the north of the country.

A total of 170 people from 29 teams are taking part.

Wednesday, they gave test rides to 150 lucky applicants.

A boy said things looked small and he felt like a giant.

The Sky Festa continues through Friday.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES