Hillsborough County burn ban cancels Florida Orchestra fireworks at Riverfest

By Published:
(WKRN)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Orchestra will not be able to set off its traditional fireworks display on Sunday as part of the grand finale of Riverfest.

The fireworks were cancelled due to the extension of the Hillsborough County burn ban.

The 7 p.m. concert featuring music from Beauty and the Beast, Superman and Jurassic Park will still be presented. The orchestra will collect non-perishable food for Tampa Bay Harvest.

The open ban on burning was extended until at least May 11.

Fireworks and sparklers are banned under the executive order. Outdoor grilling is permitted as long as the flames are contained, constantly attended and extinguished fully.

