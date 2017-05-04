High school graduations to air on TV for first time in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools will air all traditional high school graduations live on cable for the first time this year.

Graduations will be broadcast on the Tampa Bay Arts and Education Network.

Graduations will be live streamed for the second year in a row.

Ceremonies will be archived for viewing on demand at a later time and viewed online.

Dates and times for graduation, excluding Exceptional Student Centers, Charter Schools, Career Centers and Virtual School graduations:

Hillsborough County Public Schools Graduation Schedule

Location: Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 4800 N Us Highway 301, Tampa

Commencement Date Time School

Friday, May 19, 2017 9:00 a.m. Newsome

Friday, May 19, 2017 12:30 p.m. Plant

Friday, May 19, 2017 4:00 p.m. Sickles

Friday, May 19, 2017 8:00 p.m. East Bay

Saturday, May 20, 2017 9:00 a.m. Gaither

Saturday, May 20, 2017 12:30 p.m. Blake

Saturday, May 20, 2017 4:00 p.m. Armwood

Saturday, May 20, 2017 8:00 p.m. Spoto

Monday, May 22, 2017 9:00 a.m. Tampa Bay Tech

Monday, May 22, 2017 12:30 p.m. Lennard

Monday, May 22, 2017 4:00 p.m. Riverview

Monday, May 22, 2017 8:00 p.m. Wharton

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 9:00 a.m. Freedom

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 12:30 p.m. Chamberlain

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 4:00 p.m. Brandon

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 8:00 p.m. Durant

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 9:00 a.m. Jefferson

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 12:30 p.m. Steinbrenner

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 4:00 p.m. Plant City

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 8:00 p.m. Alonso

Thursday, May 25, 2017 9:00 a.m. Robinson

Thursday, May 25, 2017 12:30 p.m. Leto

Thursday, May 25, 2017 4:00 p.m. Bloomingdale

Thursday, May 25, 2017 8:00 p.m. King

Friday, May 26, 2017 9:00 a.m. Strawberry Crest

Friday, May 26, 2017 12:30 p.m. Middleton

Friday, May 26, 2017 4:00 p.m. Hillsborough

Friday, May 26, 2017 8:00 p.m. Adult/Technical

