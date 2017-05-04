High school graduations to air on TV for first time in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools will air all traditional high school graduations live on cable for the first time this year.

Graduations will be broadcast on the Tampa Bay Arts and Education Network.

Graduations will be live streamed for the second year in a row.

Ceremonies will be archived for viewing on demand at a later time and viewed online.

Dates and times for graduation, excluding Exceptional Student Centers, Charter Schools, Career Centers and Virtual School graduations:

Hillsborough County Public Schools Graduation Schedule
Location: Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 4800 N Us Highway 301, Tampa

Commencement Date               Time            School
Friday, May 19, 2017            9:00 a.m.       Newsome
Friday, May 19, 2017            12:30 p.m.      Plant
Friday, May 19, 2017            4:00 p.m.       Sickles
Friday, May 19, 2017            8:00 p.m.       East Bay
Saturday, May 20, 2017          9:00 a.m.       Gaither
Saturday, May 20, 2017          12:30 p.m.      Blake
Saturday, May 20, 2017          4:00 p.m.       Armwood
Saturday, May 20, 2017          8:00 p.m.       Spoto
Monday, May 22, 2017            9:00 a.m.       Tampa Bay Tech
Monday, May 22, 2017            12:30 p.m.      Lennard
Monday, May 22, 2017            4:00 p.m.       Riverview
Monday, May 22, 2017            8:00 p.m.       Wharton
Tuesday, May 23, 2017           9:00 a.m.       Freedom
Tuesday, May 23, 2017           12:30 p.m.      Chamberlain
Tuesday, May 23, 2017           4:00 p.m.       Brandon
Tuesday, May 23, 2017           8:00 p.m.       Durant
Wednesday, May 24, 2017         9:00 a.m.       Jefferson
Wednesday, May 24, 2017         12:30 p.m.      Steinbrenner
Wednesday, May 24, 2017         4:00 p.m.       Plant City
Wednesday, May 24, 2017         8:00 p.m.       Alonso
Thursday, May 25, 2017  9:00 a.m.       Robinson
Thursday, May 25, 2017  12:30 p.m.      Leto
Thursday, May 25, 2017  4:00 p.m.       Bloomingdale
Thursday, May 25, 2017  8:00 p.m.       King
Friday, May 26, 2017            9:00 a.m.       Strawberry Crest
Friday, May 26, 2017            12:30 p.m.      Middleton
Friday, May 26, 2017            4:00 p.m.       Hillsborough
Friday, May 26, 2017            8:00 p.m.       Adult/Technical

