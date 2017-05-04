Haunting image of Army photographer capturing her own death in mortar explosion

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured her own death on camera in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago.
The photograph of Spc. Hilda Clayton was published this week in Military Review.
The Army’s professional journal noted that Clayton’s death “symbolizes how female soldiers are increasingly exposed to hazardous situations in training and in combat on par with their male counterparts.”
Clayton snapped the picture during a live-fire training exercise on July 2, 2013 in the Laghman Province, Afghanistan. The blast also killed four Afghan National Army soldiers. One of them was a photojournalist Clayton had partnered with to train.
Clayton, of Augusta, Georgia, was a member of the Fort Meade, Maryland-based 55th Signal Company. She was 22.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Rare baby bear makes debut at Queens Zoo in New York
- Humane Society celebrates 110th birthday with dog-friendly cake
- The latest bizarre beverage: pickle juice soda
- Kids and parents search for fidget spinners, but why?
- VIDEO: Tampa Bay community creates PSA for autism awareness
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.