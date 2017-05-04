Gut Health

Dr. Felicia D. Stoler , America’s Health & Wellness Expert™, is a registered dietitian nutritionist, exercise physiologist and expert consultant in nutrition and healthful living. She was the host for TLC’s reality show, Honey We’re Killing the Kids. She is the author of Living Skinny in Fat Genes™: The Healthy Way to Lose Weight and Feel Great. She specializes in integrating behavior modification to influence positive health outcomes.​

