Florida Senate votes to abolish Hillsborough Co. PTC

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County’s Public Transportation Commission is almost history.

The Florida Senate voted Thursday to abolish it. The bill now awaits Governor Rick Scott’s signature.

The PTC has been under investigation by the FDLE in recent months for favoring cab companies over services like Lyft and Uber.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES