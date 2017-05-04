Florida Senate votes to abolish Hillsborough Co. PTC

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County’s Public Transportation Commission is almost history.
The Florida Senate voted Thursday to abolish it. The bill now awaits Governor Rick Scott’s signature.
The PTC has been under investigation by the FDLE in recent months for favoring cab companies over services like Lyft and Uber.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Judge disqualifies self from player’s case after criticizing USF football coach Charlie Strong
- VIDEO: Man in underwear crashes into patrol car, is tased during bizarre encounter in Pasco
- Pilot at controls of Sarasota emergency landing tells how it happened
- Authorities: Drunk, disorderly deputy arrested at daughter’s soccer practice in Polk Co.
- ‘Gray death,’ the drug that looks like concrete, kills in one dose
- 8 dogs saved from possible dog fighting operation in Hernando County