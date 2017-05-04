Florida Senate passes medical marijuana implementing bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Legislature is on the verge of getting medical marijuana legislation passed.
The Senate approved a bill (HB 1397) on Thursday by a 31-7 vote. The measure passed the House on Tuesday but must return to that chamber, because of changes made by the Senate, before it can go to Gov. Rick Scott.
The state’s medical marijuana amendment, which passed last November, states rules must be in place by July and implemented by October.
The legislation allows patients who suffer chronic pain related to one of 10 qualifying conditions to receive either low-THC cannabis or full strength medical marijuana.
It also allows for 17 medical marijuana treatment centers by July 1, 2018, along with the selling of edibles and vaping products while reducing training requirements and costs for doctors and caregivers.
