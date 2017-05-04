Florida Senate passes medical marijuana implementing bill

By Published:
AP Photo/Gosia Wozniacka, File

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Legislature is on the verge of getting medical marijuana legislation passed.

The Senate approved a bill (HB 1397) on Thursday by a 31-7 vote. The measure passed the House on Tuesday but must return to that chamber, because of changes made by the Senate, before it can go to Gov. Rick Scott.

The state’s medical marijuana amendment, which passed last November, states rules must be in place by July and implemented by October.

The legislation allows patients who suffer chronic pain related to one of 10 qualifying conditions to receive either low-THC cannabis or full strength medical marijuana.

It also allows for 17 medical marijuana treatment centers by July 1, 2018, along with the selling of edibles and vaping products while reducing training requirements and costs for doctors and caregivers.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s