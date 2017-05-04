Florida Legislature OKs tweaking “Stand Your Ground” law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A bill tweaking the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law is heading to Gov. Rick Scott.
The bill makes it clear residents don’t have to be attacked before using force against someone threatening them in their home. The Senate passed it Thursday on a 23-14 vote.
The bill removes the word “attacked” and adds language that people in a residence they have a right to be in can use force, including deadly force, if they reasonably believe they or others are in danger of death or great bodily harm.
It will become law July 1 if Scott signs the bill.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Judge disqualifies self from player’s case after criticizing USF football coach Charlie Strong
- Hillsborough commissioners concerned by plan to dump human waste near Little Manatee River
- VIDEO: Man in underwear crashes into patrol car, is tased during bizarre encounter in Pasco
- Pilot at controls of Sarasota emergency landing tells how it happened
- Authorities: Drunk, disorderly deputy arrested at daughter’s soccer practice in Polk Co.
- ‘Gray death,’ the drug that looks like concrete, kills in one dose
- 8 dogs saved from possible dog fighting operation in Hernando County