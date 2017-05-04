Florida Legislature OKs tweaking “Stand Your Ground” law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A bill tweaking the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law is heading to Gov. Rick Scott.

The bill makes it clear residents don’t have to be attacked before using force against someone threatening them in their home. The Senate passed it Thursday on a 23-14 vote.

The bill removes the word “attacked” and adds language that people in a residence they have a right to be in can use force, including deadly force, if they reasonably believe they or others are in danger of death or great bodily harm.

It will become law July 1 if Scott signs the bill.

