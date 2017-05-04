Florida family overrun by cottonmouth snakes

(WESH/NBC News) A Florida family has been overrun by snakes, and the weather may be to blame.
Six cottonmouths have been removed from their yard in Lake Mary over the past seven days, and even more have been spotted.
Bob Cross has been capturing and removing the snakes.
“Literally, every day they’re calling and saying ‘We have another One’ or ‘We have two more,” Cross says.
Cross says the snakes aren’t sizing up the family for an assault, they’re simply looking for water.
“All the other swamps have dried up, but maybe there’s one spot here with water that’s holding them, and now it’s drying up and they’re coming out, looking for water,” he explains.
