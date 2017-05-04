Florida A&M University dismisses deans of 4 schools

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Florida A&M University has dismissed four deans in two days as it undergoes a major leadership change.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Angela Felecia Epps, dean of the university’s law school was dismissed this week after just 16 months on the job. LeRoy Pernell was named temporary dean of the law school in downtown Orlando.

The Tallahassee-based university’s Interim Provost Rodner Wright said in a statement that the deans of the education, pharmacy and journalism schools were also dismissed. The statement didn’t say why they were dismissed, but added that they will return to the ranks of tenured faculty members.

Epps, a former law professor at the University of Arkansas, was hired in January 2016 as FAMU trustees feuded with then-President Elmira Mangum, who stepped down in September.

