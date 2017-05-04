FHP: Man hits parked car, patrol car outside of liquor store, arrested on DUI charges

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—A man was arrested on DUI charges after he hit a parked car and a patrol car near a Citrus County liquor store and tried to flee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Mark Gross of Fort Pierce, 66, drove into the parking lot of Beverly Hills Discount Liquors, which is located at 3898 N Lecanto Hwy, and ran into another vehicle, which was unoccupied at the time.

He then walked into the store, “conducted business,” left the store and tried to leave the scene, but he was quickly stopped by a Citrus County deputy.

Gross refused to exit his vehicle, despite the deputy’s commands, and reversed into the patrol car.

Troopers responded to calls for assistance and later took Gross into custody.

He was charged for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of the crash and careless driving.

